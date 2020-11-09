FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FSV. Scotiabank raised their price objective on FirstService from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded FirstService from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on FirstService from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on FirstService from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.14.

Shares of FSV opened at $144.21 on Thursday. FirstService has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $144.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.28 and its 200 day moving average is $110.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.40 and a beta of 1.01.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.41. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. FirstService’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that FirstService will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstService in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in FirstService by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in FirstService in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FirstService in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in FirstService during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

