Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.36

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2020

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) announced an annual dividend on Friday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the communications equipment provider on Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of GILT stock opened at $6.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $332.96 million, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.31. Gilat Satellite Networks has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $10.76.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.32 million during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 6.29%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

