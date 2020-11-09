GoldFund Trading Down 13.2% This Week (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One GoldFund token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Coinhub, Dcoin and P2PB2B. Over the last week, GoldFund has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. GoldFund has a total market capitalization of $92,953.40 and approximately $15.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoldFund Profile

GoldFund is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

GoldFund Token Trading

GoldFund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coinhub and Dcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

