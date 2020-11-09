Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) Given a €175.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HNR1. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays set a €126.20 ($148.47) target price on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €150.37 ($176.91).

FRA:HNR1 opened at €129.50 ($152.35) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €130.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €142.47. Hannover Rück SE has a 52-week low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 52-week high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

