Harfst & Associates Inc. Acquires 882 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 397.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 75.5% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in CME Group by 1,663.6% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CME traded up $13.48 on Monday, hitting $164.07. The stock had a trading volume of 84,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.37. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $225.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.54.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other news, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total transaction of $693,092.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,831.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total transaction of $1,323,120.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,441 shares of company stock valued at $3,388,931. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.18.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

