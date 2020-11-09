Harfst & Associates Inc. Has $456,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 913 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 168.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Motco grew its holdings in Netflix by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 688.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.39.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $23.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $491.09. 228,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,444,109. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $502.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.14 and a 52-week high of $575.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 15,017 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.19, for a total value of $7,271,081.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,636.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 5,584 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,792,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,223,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,550 shares of company stock valued at $146,020,397 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

