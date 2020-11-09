Harfst & Associates Inc. Has $765,000 Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,348 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,085,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,837,643,000 after purchasing an additional 916,632 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Intuit by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 893,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,572,000 after buying an additional 480,331 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,752,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,148,000 after buying an additional 412,257 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,724,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,238,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $9,355,209.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,532,566.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 3,069 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.96, for a total value of $1,049,475.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,136.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,742 shares of company stock worth $83,471,109 in the last ninety days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on INTU shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Argus increased their price objective on Intuit from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Intuit from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Intuit from $308.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.33.

Intuit stock traded up $18.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $370.94. 57,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.02, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $360.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.