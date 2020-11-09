Head-To-Head Review: Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) versus South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI)

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) and South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Cheniere Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. South Jersey Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Cheniere Energy Partners pays out 115.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. South Jersey Industries pays out 105.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cheniere Energy Partners has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and South Jersey Industries has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Cheniere Energy Partners has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, South Jersey Industries has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.6% of Cheniere Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.3% of South Jersey Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of South Jersey Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cheniere Energy Partners and South Jersey Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheniere Energy Partners 21.29% 191.18% 7.50% South Jersey Industries 6.79% 7.84% 1.88%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cheniere Energy Partners and South Jersey Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheniere Energy Partners $6.84 billion 2.53 $1.18 billion $2.25 15.89 South Jersey Industries $1.63 billion 1.34 $76.92 million $1.12 19.32

Cheniere Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than South Jersey Industries. Cheniere Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than South Jersey Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and South Jersey Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheniere Energy Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00 South Jersey Industries 3 2 1 0 1.67

South Jersey Industries has a consensus price target of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 17.07%. Given South Jersey Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe South Jersey Industries is more favorable than Cheniere Energy Partners.

Summary

Cheniere Energy Partners beats South Jersey Industries on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day. It also owns the Creole Trail Pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines. Cheniere Energy Partners GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 146 miles of mains in the transmission system and 6,701 miles of mains in the distribution system; and served 397,090 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southern New Jersey. In addition, it markets natural gas storage, commodity, and transportation assets on a wholesale basis for energy marketers, electric and gas utilities, power plants, and natural gas producers in the mid-Atlantic, Appalachian, and southern regions of the United States. Further, the company develops, owns, and operates energy related projects, including natural gas fueled combined heating, cooling and power, and landfill gas-to-energy production facilities, as well as solar-generation sites. Additionally, it owns oil, gas, and mineral rights in the Marcellus Shale region of Pennsylvania; acquires and markets natural gas and electricity to retail end users, as well as provides total energy management, fuel management, and procurement and cost reduction services. South Jersey Industries, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Folsom, New Jersey.

