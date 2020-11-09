Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

HTGC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hercules Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Compass Point upgraded Hercules Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.25 to $12.75 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.03.

HTGC stock opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.48. Hercules Capital has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.00.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.93%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 90.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,536,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 204.1% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 684,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 459,234 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 55.1% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 478,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 16.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,104,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,560,000 after purchasing an additional 155,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 23.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after purchasing an additional 154,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

