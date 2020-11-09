Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 1.4% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,783,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,308,927,000 after buying an additional 370,187 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Honeywell International by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 15,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in Honeywell International by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 17,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its position in Honeywell International by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 10,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 981.9% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 119,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 108,434 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON traded up $12.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $196.32. 233,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,539,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $186.00.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 44,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $151,194.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,508. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,900,994.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 587,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,206,851. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on HON. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.28.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

