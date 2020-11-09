Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Issues Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) updated its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.13-0.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2-1.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.68-0.76 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on HWM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Howmet Aerospace from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Melius raised Howmet Aerospace from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.57.

NYSE:HWM opened at $18.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.70. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $34.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. The company’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

