Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Humana by 426.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 79 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Humana by 1,187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Humana by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $459.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $388.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.13.

Humana stock traded up $4.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $437.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,485. The firm has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $418.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $399.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.25 and a twelve month high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

