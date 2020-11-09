Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

HCM has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Hutchison China MediTech in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hutchison China MediTech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hutchison China MediTech currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of HCM stock opened at $32.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -40.65 and a beta of 1.21. Hutchison China MediTech has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Hutchison China MediTech by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 31.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hutchison China MediTech

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

