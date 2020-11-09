Insider Selling: Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Insider Sells $134,445.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.63, for a total value of $134,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jon Christianson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 7th, Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $132,015.00.

On Wednesday, September 9th, Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $157,875.00.

PLMR opened at $98.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 57.35 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.59 and a 200-day moving average of $86.12. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.21 and a 52-week high of $121.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,024,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,234,000 after acquiring an additional 716,435 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 3rd quarter worth about $331,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,460,000 after acquiring an additional 22,473 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 541,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,409,000 after acquiring an additional 19,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PLMR shares. BidaskClub downgraded Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Palomar from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

