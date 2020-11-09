Insider Selling: The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00.

Shares of KO traded up $2.83 on Monday, hitting $52.28. 1,269,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,236,535. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The company has a market capitalization of $211.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.28.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

