Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give (INGA) (AMS:INGA) a €9.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on (INGA) (AMS:INGA) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.90 ($10.47) target price on (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on (INGA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €8.40 ($9.88) price target on (INGA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €8.47 ($9.96).

(INGA) has a one year low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a one year high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

