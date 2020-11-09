John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPF)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th.
Shares of HPF stock opened at $17.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average of $17.83. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $22.97.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile
