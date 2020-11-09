John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE HPS opened at $16.48 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.93. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

