John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th.
Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $18.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.26. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.16 and a 52 week high of $24.08.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
