John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $18.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.26. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.16 and a 52 week high of $24.08.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

