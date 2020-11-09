Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
KYMR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.67.
Shares of KYMR stock opened at $43.95 on Thursday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $45.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.29.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,769,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $641,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,262,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000.
Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.
Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.