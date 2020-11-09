Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

KYMR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.67.

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $43.95 on Thursday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $45.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.29.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($1.11). Equities analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,769,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $641,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,262,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

