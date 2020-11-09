LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Lowers Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) to Neutral

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

NVTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Invitae from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Invitae from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Invitae in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Invitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.16.

Get Invitae alerts:

Shares of NVTA opened at $44.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Invitae has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $55.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 2.15.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). Invitae had a negative net margin of 182.73% and a negative return on equity of 77.82%. The business had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Invitae will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 742 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $25,131.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $29,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,357 shares of company stock valued at $3,214,961 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Invitae by 16.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 27,754,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,203,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,027 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invitae by 114.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,971,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitae by 28.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,270,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $189,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,471 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Invitae in the second quarter worth about $32,240,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Invitae by 15.5% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 7,289,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,795,000 after acquiring an additional 979,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.