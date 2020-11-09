LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €55.31 ($65.07).

Shares of ETR:LXS opened at €45.12 ($53.08) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €48.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €47.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.81. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 12-month high of €64.58 ($75.98). The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

