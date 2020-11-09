LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $160.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “LEG Immobilien AG is an integrated property company. It manages and develops residential properties primarily in Germany. The company rents apartments; and provides household and care services. LEG Immobilien AG is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. “

LEGIF has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised LEG Immobilien from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Shares of LEGIF stock opened at $142.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.62. LEG Immobilien has a 1-year low of $79.25 and a 1-year high of $149.05.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

