Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) vs. Firemans Contractors (NASDAQ:FRCN) Head-To-Head Review

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) and Firemans Contractors (OTCMKTS:FRCN) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Limbach has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Firemans Contractors has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

17.9% of Limbach shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of Limbach shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Firemans Contractors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Limbach and Firemans Contractors’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Limbach $553.33 million 0.12 -$1.77 million $0.27 32.19 Firemans Contractors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Firemans Contractors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Limbach.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Limbach and Firemans Contractors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Limbach 0 1 0 0 2.00 Firemans Contractors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Limbach presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential downside of 42.46%. Given Limbach’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Limbach is more favorable than Firemans Contractors.

Profitability

This table compares Limbach and Firemans Contractors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limbach 0.09% 9.31% 1.70% Firemans Contractors N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Limbach beats Firemans Contractors on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc. provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls through the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades. Its facility services comprise mechanical construction, HVAC service and maintenance, energy audits and retrofits, engineering and design build, constructability evaluation, equipment and materials selection, prefabrication of mechanical systems and components, and sustainable building solutions and practices. The company serves healthcare facilities; public and private colleges, universities, research centers and K-12 facilities; sports arenas; entertainment facilities, including casinos, and amusement rides; passenger terminals and maintenance facilities for rail and airports; government facilities comprising federal, state, and local agencies; hotels and resorts; office building and other commercial structures; mission critical facilities, including data centers; and industrial manufacturing facilities. It operates in Florida, California, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Washington DC, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, and Michigan. Limbach Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Firemans Contractors

Firemans Contractors, Inc. provides parking lot maintenance services in the United States. Its services include asphalt maintenance and repair, concrete repair, crack/joint sealing, excavation, line removal, painting, pressure washing, seal coating, signage, speed bumps, parking lot and warehouse striping, and wheel stops. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

