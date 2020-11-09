Litecoin Plus (LCP) Market Cap Achieves $74,951.18

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 9th. In the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $74,951.18 and $29.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,877.15 or 3.30735496 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00023354 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000232 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

