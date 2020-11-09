Loki (LOKI) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $58,906.00

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Loki has a market capitalization of $21.82 million and approximately $58,906.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00002807 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. In the last week, Loki has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15,080.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $441.23 or 0.02925784 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $262.52 or 0.01740743 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.71 or 0.00389337 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.95 or 0.00775474 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00008526 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.48 or 0.00387785 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00033654 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 51,530,056 coins. Loki’s official website is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

