Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Issues Earnings Results

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of MRO opened at $4.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 3.25. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th.
Marathon Oil Company Profile
Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.
