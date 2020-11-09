Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Issues Earnings Results

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MRO opened at $4.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 3.25. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th.

MRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.93.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

