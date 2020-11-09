Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.2% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 530.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.18.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total transaction of $2,164,951.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total transaction of $9,905,894.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,122 shares in the company, valued at $9,567,385.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 370,258 shares of company stock worth $116,545,818. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded up $32.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $345.95. The company had a trading volume of 416,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,897,836. The company’s fifty day moving average is $329.35 and its 200 day moving average is $312.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

