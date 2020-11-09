McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS.

NYSE MCD opened at $223.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.12.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

