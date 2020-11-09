Morgan Stanley Boosts Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Price Target to $41.00

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Friday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Invitae from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Invitae from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Invitae has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.16.

NYSE NVTA opened at $44.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 2.15. Invitae has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $55.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.29.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 182.73% and a negative return on equity of 77.82%. Invitae’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitae will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sean E. George sold 742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $25,131.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $29,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,357 shares of company stock worth $3,214,961 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invitae in the 1st quarter worth about $577,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Invitae by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,133,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,851,000 after buying an additional 26,591 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invitae in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Invitae in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

