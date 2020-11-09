Morgan Stanley Downgrades Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NVO. Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.00.

NVO opened at $70.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $164.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $73.81.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Cim LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 222,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 48.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 122,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 79,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 73.0% in the third quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

