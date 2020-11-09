NAGA (NGC) Market Cap Achieves $4.18 Million

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. NAGA has a total market capitalization of $4.18 million and approximately $5,694.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NAGA has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NAGA token can currently be bought for about $0.0581 or 0.00000385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005443 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00024433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00004136 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00348486 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $520.03 or 0.03448308 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00026746 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

NAGA Profile

NAGA (CRYPTO:NGC) is a token. It launched on November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com . NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

NAGA Token Trading

NAGA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Upbit, Bittrex, HitBTC and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAGA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

