Needham & Company LLC Boosts Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Price Target to $12.00

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GDYN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grid Dynamics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $8.75 on Friday. Grid Dynamics has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $13.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.78.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Analysts predict that Grid Dynamics will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shuo Zhang purchased 10,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $79,105.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,356.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney purchased 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $56,808.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 967,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,633,551.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,261,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,213,000 after buying an additional 1,007,709 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 419,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 343,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 176,973 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,079,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

