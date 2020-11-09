Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Given New $161.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NVRO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nevro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Nevro from $116.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nevro from $137.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.75.

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $160.13 on Friday. Nevro has a 1 year low of $65.05 and a 1 year high of $169.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.80 and its 200-day moving average is $132.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.30. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 38.86%. The business had revenue of $108.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Nevro’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nevro news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 21,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $3,222,301.20. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $42,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,349 shares of company stock valued at $7,531,558 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

