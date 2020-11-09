NEXT plc (NXT.L) (LON:NXT) Receives GBX 5,067.45 Average PT from Analysts

NEXT plc (NXT.L) (LON:NXT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,067.45 ($66.21).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NXT shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT plc (NXT.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT plc (NXT.L) in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered NEXT plc (NXT.L) to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($47.69) target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NEXT plc (NXT.L) from GBX 5,500 ($71.86) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NEXT plc (NXT.L) from GBX 5,500 ($71.86) to GBX 5,700 ($74.47) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

Shares of NXT traded up GBX 398 ($5.20) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 6,516 ($85.13). 730,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,523. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 640.28. NEXT plc has a 1-year low of GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 7,358 ($96.13). The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion and a PE ratio of 23.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,108.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,437.07.

In other NEXT plc (NXT.L) news, insider Richard Papp sold 11,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,204 ($81.06), for a total value of £728,970 ($952,403.97).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

