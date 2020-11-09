Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NECB stock opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.70. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th.

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Northeast Community Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

