OmiseGO Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $377.06 Million (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. Over the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One OmiseGO token can now be bought for about $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Tidex, COSS and Binance. OmiseGO has a market cap of $243.84 million and approximately $377.06 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00007058 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00009399 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001147 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000163 BTC.

OmiseGO Token Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go . The official website for OmiseGO is omg.omise.co . The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Binance, Ethfinex, Bitbns, HitBTC, OTCBTC, Liqui, Koinex, BitBay, BitForex, Coinrail, Exmo, IDAX, Independent Reserve, Coinone, Vebitcoin, Coinnest, Poloniex, C2CX, COSS, BX Thailand, Bithumb, DigiFinex, Bit-Z, Tidex, CoinTiger, Hotbit, Zebpay, AirSwap, TOPBTC, Cryptopia, Neraex, Iquant, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, Kucoin, Livecoin, ZB.COM, CoinEx, BigONE, BitMart, Cobinhood, Kyber Network, ABCC, Crex24, Gate.io, Fatbtc, B2BX, Braziliex, GOPAX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Coinsuper, ChaoEX, CoinExchange, TDAX, Bancor Network, Huobi, Radar Relay, OKEx, Ovis, DragonEX, CoinBene, Bittrex, DDEX, IDEX, Mercatox, FCoin and Tokenomy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

