Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

OPCH has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Option Care Health currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average of $13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Option Care Health has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $18.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $781.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.53 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 331.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Option Care Health will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 2,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $33,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at $408,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 32.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,012,000 after acquiring an additional 812,735 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 903,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,079,000 after purchasing an additional 16,526 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 8.9% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 122,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the third quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 69.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 561,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 230,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

Featured Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.