Orphazyme A/S’s Quiet Period Will Expire on November 9th (NASDAQ:ORPH)

Orphazyme A/S’s (NASDAQ:ORPH) quiet period will expire on Monday, November 9th. Orphazyme A/S had issued 7,616,146 shares in its public offering on September 29th. The total size of the offering was $83,777,606 based on an initial share price of $11.00. During Orphazyme A/S’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Orphazyme A/S in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Orphazyme A/S in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ORPH opened at $9.49 on Monday. Orphazyme A/S has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $11.07.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Orphazyme A/S stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 490,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,000. Orphazyme A/S accounts for 0.8% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 1.41% of Orphazyme A/S at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Orphazyme A/S

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on developing therapies for diseases caused by misfolding of proteins, including lysosomal storage diseases. Its lead candidate is the Arimoclomol, which is in clinical development for four orphan diseases, including Niemann-Pick disease type C, Gaucher disease, sporadic inclusion body myositis, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

