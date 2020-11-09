Palantir Technologies Inc’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on November 9th (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies’ (NYSE:PLTR) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, November 9th. Palantir Technologies had issued 257,135,415 shares in its public offering on September 30th. The total size of the offering was $1,864,231,759 based on an initial share price of $7.25. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

PLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $13.83 on Monday. Palantir Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $14.96.

In related news, CEO Alexander C. Karp sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $111,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,426,496 shares in the company, valued at $62,337,011.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Shyam Sankar sold 1,405,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $14,225,835.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,666,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,346,670.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,385,740 shares of company stock valued at $169,948,219.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

