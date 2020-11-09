Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Issues Earnings Results

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $300.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $35.38 on Monday. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Pi Financial upgraded Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub cut Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.39.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

