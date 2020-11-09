Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Increased to $277.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $240.00 to $277.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $215.40.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Shares of PH stock opened at $237.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $239.56.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.62%.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 1,459 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.16, for a total value of $315,377.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,700.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert W. Malone sold 4,881 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.06, for a total value of $1,039,945.86. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,225 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,196. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.