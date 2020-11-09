Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Raised to $277.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $240.00 to $277.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $215.40.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $237.56 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $239.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.49. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Lee C. Banks sold 9,487 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.55, for a total value of $2,025,948.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 143,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,576,943.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 1,459 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.16, for a total value of $315,377.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,700.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,225 shares of company stock worth $6,026,196. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

