PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PCQ)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th.

PCQ opened at $17.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.85. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $20.78.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

