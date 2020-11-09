PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PCQ)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th.
PCQ opened at $17.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.85. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $20.78.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
