PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:PTY)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th.

PTY stock opened at $16.76 on Monday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $19.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.53.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

Featured Article: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.