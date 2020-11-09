PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:PTY)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th.
PTY stock opened at $16.76 on Monday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $19.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.53.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
