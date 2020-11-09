PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th.
Shares of PCN opened at $16.11 on Monday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.62.
About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund
