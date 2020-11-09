PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of PCN opened at $16.11 on Monday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.62.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund alerts:

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

See Also: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.