PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.174 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th.

NYSE PCI opened at $19.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.79. PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $25.70.

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund utilizes a dynamic asset allocation approach and seeks to invest in multiple fixed-income sectors in the global credit markets, including corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds and other fixed, variable and floating rate income producing securities.

