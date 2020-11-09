PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.22

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.221 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th.
NYSE:PDI opened at $25.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.49. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $33.90.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile
