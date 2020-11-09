PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PGP)

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th.

PGP opened at $8.50 on Monday. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.28.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

