PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:PKO)

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th.

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $23.36 on Monday. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $28.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average is $22.70.

About PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in corporate debt, government and sovereign debt, mortgage backed and other asset-backed securities, bank loans and related instruments, convertible securities and other income-producing securities, with an average duration of 2 to 8 years.

