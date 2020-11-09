PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:PKO)

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th.
PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $23.36 on Monday. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $28.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average is $22.70.
About PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund
